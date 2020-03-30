MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Spain's total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday, Reuters has quoted the country's health ministry as saying. The infections surpassed those reported in China, at 81,470 according to the latest data.

The death toll from the virus in Spain rose to 7,340 on Monday from 6,528 on Sunday, the ministry said.