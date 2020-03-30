UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Coronavirus Cases Rise To 85,195, Surpass China's

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:45 PM

Spain's Coronavirus cases rise to 85,195, surpass China's

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) Spain's total number of Coronavirus cases rose to 85,195 on Monday from 78,797 on Sunday, Reuters has quoted the country's health ministry as saying. The infections surpassed those reported in China, at 81,470 according to the latest data.

The death toll from the virus in Spain rose to 7,340 on Monday from 6,528 on Sunday, the ministry said.

Related Topics

China Spain Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GMIS 2020 to go virtual

31 minutes ago

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

35 minutes ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

35 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

35 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.