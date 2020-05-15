UrduPoint.com
Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs By 138 On Friday: Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 138 on Friday: health ministry

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2020) Spain’s death toll from coronavirus registered its lowest increase since Monday as health authorities registered 138 new fatalities on Friday, the health ministry reported.

The overall coronavirus death toll rose to 27,459 on Friday, while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 230,183 cases from 229,540 on Thursday, the ministry said.

