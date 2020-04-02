MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry further stated that the country's total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.