UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 10,000 After Another Record Daily Toll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:30 PM

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000 after another record daily toll

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry further stated that the country's total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Related Topics

Died Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX achieves 93% in disclosure compliance of annua ..

16 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 Hafizabad provided emergency service t ..

4 minutes ago

Turkey freezes assets linked to Daesh/ISSI, al-Qae ..

4 minutes ago

Japan's Abe Pledges to Provide 2 Reusable Masks to ..

4 minutes ago

Six new cases tested positive in Lower Dir: Dr Irs ..

4 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro also report COVID ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.