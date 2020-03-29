UrduPoint.com
Spain's Coronavirus Deaths Jump By 838 In New One-day Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Spain set a new grim record amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, with 838 deaths within the last 24-hour period, said the country's Health Ministry.

The German press agency, dpa, reported that it was the country's highest one-day death toll since the pandemic began.

The overall number of people infected with the virus - which can cause the deadly respiratory disease Covid-19 - now stands at 78,797, making Spain the country with the fourth-highest number of confirmed cases and Europe's second-worst-hit country. In total, there have been 6,528 deaths in Spain.

Nonetheless, officials said they saw a silver lining, in that the rate of new deaths has slowed, to 15 percent, from 17 percent the day before. The rate of new infections also slowed to 4 percent, from 9 percent on Saturday.

