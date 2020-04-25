UrduPoint.com
Spain's COVID-19 Death Toll Up To 22,902

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks.

According to media reports, the number was slightly higher than Friday's figure of 367, hiking the overall death toll in Spain to 22,902, the third-highest figure in the world after the United States and Italy.

