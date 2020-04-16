UrduPoint.com
Spain's Death Toll From Coronavirus Surpasses 19,000

Thu 16th April 2020

Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpasses 19,000

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Spanish Health Ministry announced on Thursday that the total number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus rose to 19,130, Reuters reported.

The ministry said that over the past 24 hours, 551 people died from COVID-19, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

