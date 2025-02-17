Spain’s defence, aerospace sector generates €8 billion annually, 60% exported: Official

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) César Ramos, Director-General of the Spanish Association of Defence, Aeronautical Security and Space Technology Companies (TEDAE), which represents companies in the defence, aerospace, and aviation sectors, stated that the industry's annual turnover reaches €8 billion, with approximately 60% of this value being exported.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Ramos highlighted that global geopolitical developments have driven increased demand for defence systems, prompting Spanish companies to strengthen partnerships with international allies to meet these rising needs.

He explained that while European markets and NATO member countries remain the Primary destinations for Spain’s defence exports, there has been a notable increase in cooperation with the middle East.

He emphasised that Spain is continuously expanding its presence in the UAE and the wider region, participating in IDEX 2025 with a national pavilion that includes 13 Spanish companies, covering various stages of the defence sector’s product lifecycle.

He noted that Spain has maintained strong ties with UAE-based companies for years, facilitating technology and expertise exchanges. The presence of Spanish companies at IDEX 2025 reflects their commitment to exploring new collaboration opportunities with UAE counterparts.

The participating Spanish companies represent a wide range of industries, including aviation systems, vehicles, electronics, and naval defence systems, he mentioned.