Open Menu

Spain’s Defence, Aerospace Sector Generates €8 Billion Annually, 60% Exported: Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Spain’s defence, aerospace sector generates €8 billion annually, 60% exported: Official

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) César Ramos, Director-General of the Spanish Association of Defence, Aeronautical Security and Space Technology Companies (TEDAE), which represents companies in the defence, aerospace, and aviation sectors, stated that the industry's annual turnover reaches €8 billion, with approximately 60% of this value being exported.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Ramos highlighted that global geopolitical developments have driven increased demand for defence systems, prompting Spanish companies to strengthen partnerships with international allies to meet these rising needs.

He explained that while European markets and NATO member countries remain the Primary destinations for Spain’s defence exports, there has been a notable increase in cooperation with the middle East.

He emphasised that Spain is continuously expanding its presence in the UAE and the wider region, participating in IDEX 2025 with a national pavilion that includes 13 Spanish companies, covering various stages of the defence sector’s product lifecycle.

He noted that Spain has maintained strong ties with UAE-based companies for years, facilitating technology and expertise exchanges. The presence of Spanish companies at IDEX 2025 reflects their commitment to exploring new collaboration opportunities with UAE counterparts.

The participating Spanish companies represent a wide range of industries, including aviation systems, vehicles, electronics, and naval defence systems, he mentioned.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Exports UAE Abu Dhabi Vehicles Spain Middle East Market Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good ..

Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good results in ICC Champions Trop ..

8 minutes ago
 Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority ..

Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority: Ahad Cheema

11 minutes ago
 NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substanc ..

NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substances/drugs in educational instit ..

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of ..

Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry

19 minutes ago
 Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

20 minutes ago
 Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Is ..

Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..

20 minutes ago
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentar ..

PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees

20 minutes ago
 UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilizat ..

UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources

20 minutes ago
 Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peop ..

Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela

20 minutes ago
 Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani ..

Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21

20 minutes ago
 DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation eff ..

DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts

20 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East