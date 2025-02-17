- Home
- Middle East
- Spain’s defence, aerospace sector generates €8 billion annually, 60% exported: Official
Spain’s Defence, Aerospace Sector Generates €8 Billion Annually, 60% Exported: Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) César Ramos, Director-General of the Spanish Association of Defence, Aeronautical Security and Space Technology Companies (TEDAE), which represents companies in the defence, aerospace, and aviation sectors, stated that the industry's annual turnover reaches €8 billion, with approximately 60% of this value being exported.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Ramos highlighted that global geopolitical developments have driven increased demand for defence systems, prompting Spanish companies to strengthen partnerships with international allies to meet these rising needs.
He explained that while European markets and NATO member countries remain the Primary destinations for Spain’s defence exports, there has been a notable increase in cooperation with the middle East.
He emphasised that Spain is continuously expanding its presence in the UAE and the wider region, participating in IDEX 2025 with a national pavilion that includes 13 Spanish companies, covering various stages of the defence sector’s product lifecycle.
He noted that Spain has maintained strong ties with UAE-based companies for years, facilitating technology and expertise exchanges. The presence of Spanish companies at IDEX 2025 reflects their commitment to exploring new collaboration opportunities with UAE counterparts.
The participating Spanish companies represent a wide range of industries, including aviation systems, vehicles, electronics, and naval defence systems, he mentioned.
Recent Stories
Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good results in ICC Champions Trop ..
Privatizing SOEs especially, 'DISCOS' key priority: Ahad Cheema
NCRC hosts consultation on use of harmful substances/drugs in educational instit ..
Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment
Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..
PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees
UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources
Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21
DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts
Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated
More Stories From Middle East
-
Spain’s defence, aerospace sector generates €8 billion annually, 60% exported: Official6 minutes ago
-
Abrahamic Family House In Dialogue Summit celebrates power of dialogue6 minutes ago
-
UAE strategic centre for Malaysian food products: Malaysian Trade Commissioner36 minutes ago
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of State of Israel51 minutes ago
-
IDEX, NAVDEX 2025 secure AED3.97 billion in deals on opening day51 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, international companies1 hour ago
-
Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 20251 hour ago
-
ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, licencing of endowment companies1 hour ago
-
Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 20252 hours ago
-
BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile system at NAVDEX 20252 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China2 hours ago
-
Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower People of Determinat ..2 hours ago