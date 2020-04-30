UrduPoint.com
Spanish Government Approves La Liga Plan To Test Players Before Return To Training

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test players before return to training

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) Spain's sports ministry on Thursday (April 30) approved La Liga's plans for clubs to test their players for the coronavirus before they return to training as the league looks to restart the season in June after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.

Athletes in Spain have been forced to train at home since early March due to one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced they are free to begin individual training at facilities from next Monday.

A meeting was held between the sport ministry and officials from La Liga, the Spanish football federation, the Spanish Footballers' Association and top clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among others.

While France announced the end of their season with Paris St Germain being awarded the Ligue 1 title, all major sports institutions in Spain, including the government's department for sport, have committed to completing the season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said not finishing the season would lead to collective losses of up to €1 billion (S$1.5 billion).

