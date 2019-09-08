Spanish King receives credentials of UAE ambassador

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) King Felipe VI of Spain has received the credentials of UAE Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi at the Royal Palace of Madrid.

The Ambassador conveyed to the Spanish King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Felipe reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders, and wished Al Suwaidi success in his new role, assuring the Emirati diplomat that he will receive all assistance he may require from Spanish officials and institutions to ensure strong relations with the UAE across various fronts.

The reception was attended by Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister of Spain, Alfredo Martinez, the Chief of Protocol for the Spanish King’s Household, and a number of senior officials from the Royal palace and Foreign Ministry.