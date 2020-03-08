UrduPoint.com
Spanish Minister Lauds UAE's Experience In Science, Innovation, Renewable Energy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:45 PM

Spanish Minister lauds UAE's experience in science, innovation, renewable energy

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) Spanish Minister for Science, Innovation, and Universities Pedro Duque has praised the Emirati experience in the field of science, innovation and clean and renewable energy, citing the example of Masdar City, which is the first city in the world to rely on clean and renewable energy and the first sustainable residential community.

This came during a meeting between the UAE's Ambassador to Spain, Majid Al Suwaidi, and Minister Duque, the first Spanish astronaut, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of common concern and means of developing cooperation between the UAE and Spain, particularly in the fields of science, innovation, technology, artificial intelligence, and space, in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting also touched upon a draft Memorandum of Understanding between both countries’ governments concerning cooperation in the fields of research, development, and innovation.

Duque expressed his pleasure over the meeting, which he described as fruitful, and welcomed further joint cooperation that might contribute to the solidifying of bilateral relations.

