Spanish PM Thanks UAE For Help In Evacuating Spanish Citizens From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 04:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Saturday a telephone call from Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, during which Sánchez expressed his gratitude for the UAE's efforts in evacuating Spanish citizens, as well as a number of members of diplomatic missions of friendly countries, from Afghanistan.

Moreover, Sheikh Mohamed and Sánchez discussed developments related to a number of issues of mutual concern.

