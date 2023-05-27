UrduPoint.com

Spanish School Of Abu Dhabi Unveils Spanish Language Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Spanish School of Abu Dhabi (SSAD) hosted an exclusive event to present the remarkable progress and achievements of its educational project, along with the unveiling of the highly anticipated Spanish Language Center. This momentous occasion, held at the school premises in Al Bateen on Friday, 26th May, brought together esteemed guests, including Spanish-speaking Ambassadors and diplomats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to celebrate the partnership between SSAD and the Spanish-speaking community.

The educational project of SSAD has been instrumental in promoting the Spanish language and culture in Abu Dhabi, and this event provided an opportunity to share the latest developments in this transformative initiative.

Under the guidance of Dr. Suaad Al Suwaidi, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of SSAD, the event held a paramount objective: to strengthen the already thriving connection between the Spanish School of Abu Dhabi (SSAD) and the Spanish-speaking community within the UAE. Its Primary aim was to foster a spirit of understanding and collaboration, not only between the UAE and the diverse range of Spanish-speaking nations but also among those nations themselves, united by a shared language and a rich cultural heritage.

The Spanish School of Abu Dhabi was delighted to welcome the following guests to the event: Iñigo del Palacio España, Ambassador or Spain, Francisco Chacon, Costa Rica, Dean of the Ibero-American group,
Augustin Molina, Ambassador of Argentina, Norberto Escalona, Ambassador of Cuba, Patricio Diaz, Ambassador of Chile, Willy Gomez, Ambassador of Guatemala, Luis Alfonso de Alba, Ambassador of Mexico,
Alvaro Ceriani, Ambassador of Uruguay, Jose Aguero, Ambassador of Paraguay, Julio Simón Casteños, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Cesar Domínguez-Ardila, Chargé d'affaires of Colombia, Samir Al Attrach, Chargé d'affaires of Venezuela, and Marco Antonio Santivañez, General Consul of Peru in Dubai.

Their esteemed presence and valuable insights contributed to the significance of the event, further strengthening the bond between the Spanish School of Abu Dhabi and the Spanish-speaking community in the UAE.

Throughout the program, guests had the opportunity to engage with Dr. Suaad, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of SSAD, who warmly welcomed them and expressed gratitude for their presence and support. Iñigo de Palacio, Ambassador of Spain in the UAE, delivered insightful remarks, underscoring the significance of the educational partnership between the two nations.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the Spanish Language Center, a new and exciting venture that will enhance the language learning experience and cultural exchange opportunities for students. Ms. Eva Sánchez Castillo, Principal of the Spanish School of Abu Dhabi and Ms. Mayo Cid Lara, Coordinator of the Spanish Language Center, passionately shared insights about the school and the center's objectives and offerings, emphasizing the role both institutions will play in promoting Spanish language fluency and deepening intercultural understanding.

Following the event, guests had the opportunity to explore the school premises through a guided tour, providing firsthand experience of the innovative learning environment and the transformative impact of SSAD's educational initiatives.

The Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unwaveringly upholds its dedication to achieving educational excellence while actively fostering cultural exchange between the United Arab Emirates and Spanish-speaking nations. The recent event served as a momentous milestone, signifying the continued efforts in enhancing educational cooperation among Spanish-speaking countries. Spearheaded by the Spanish Embassy and the UAE Government, this collaborative initiative aims to promote linguistic and cultural diversity, emphasizing their shared goal.

