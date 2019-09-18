Spanish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs addresses UAE’s future diplomats

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 18th September 2019 (WAM) - The Emirates Diplomatic academy (EDA), the UAE’s leading international relations and diplomatic institution, hosted an interactive discussion with Fernando Martin Valenzuela Marzo, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Spain.

In the presence of ambassadors and diplomats, in addition to students, faculty and staff of the Academy, the Secretary of State discussed Spain’s foreign policy and shared personal reflections on diplomatic best practices. He also highlighted the positive ties between the UAE and Spain.

Marzo said: "We are living in a time in which the instructions of the international system are being challenged. Today’s diplomats have to be creative, innovative and determined."

Addressing EDA’s trainee diplomats, he said: "It is really an honour and privilege to speak to you today. I hope that when you go through this period of training and knowledge, you will become a part of the dynamic and brilliant foreign service of the Emirates."

Bernardino Leon, Director General of EDA, thanked the diplomat for sharing his expertise with the audience.

He said: "We are honoured to host State Secretary His Excellency Fernando Martín Valenzuela Marzo, who offered us interesting vignettes of diplomatic life from his remarkable career. Today’s discussion shed light on the importance of adaptability required for diplomats during changing times and environment."

He added: "EDA seeks to foster an academic community committed to the professional and personal growth of its students. His talk is a prime example of this approach. The discussion left the students with a positive impression and significantly contributed to their preparation for their future missions."

As the premier integrated educational centre in the region, EDA combines academic programmes, training, research and analysis to consolidate the UAE’s leading role in international relations. The session was the latest in a series of talks headlined by distinguished speakers. In line with its mandate to qualify the UAE’s future diplomatic corps and offer thought leadership on international affairs, the Academy has evolved into a platform for discussion on pertinent regional and global topics