‘Spartan Khorfakkan’ Championship Attracts 2,250 Contestants Cheered On By More Than 3,500 Spectators

Published January 28, 2023

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2023) More than 2,250 people of various nationalities on Saturday successfully took part in the Spartan Khorfakkan 2023 Championship, organised by the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Spartan, the global brand in obstacle and endurance races and overcoming barriers in the world.

The contestants enjoyed exciting adventures and thrilling contests in the midst of the breathtaking landscape and scenic sights of the city celebrated as the “Bride of the East Coast".

The Championship races in three different categories and levels started from the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, watched by more than 3,500 cheering spectators.

The contestants faced a number of obstacles during the race including climbing walls, jumping over barbed wire barriers, swinging with ropes, crawling, and running etc., negotiating the unique terrain of Khorfakkan that combines towering mountains, valleys as well as charming beaches.

Alya Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, honoured the winners from “OCR Empire”, the largest participating team.

She said: “We congratulate the winners of the Spartan Khorfakkan 2023 Championship and we are pleased with the wide participation of community members in the competitions that represent health, sports and tourism dimensions.

Al Suwaidi added, "By negotiating these challenges, we aim to support the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in promoting the building of healthy societies that realise the importance of leading healthy lives and practising sports activities. Spartan Khorfakkan 2023 is a model for innovative tourism showcasing the charming tourist attractions and historical landmarks of the city known as the ‘Bride of the East Coast.’

The SGMB Director also honoured the endurance contestants after they undertook various challenges in the "Super Race" over a distance of 10 km. Saleh Alsuwaidi won the first place in the male category, Obaid Alnuaimi was ranked second, and Sergei Perelygin stood third. While Alisa Petrova won the first place in the female category, Rusudan Beseliia got the second place, and the third place went to Tetiana Maltseva.

The "Sprint Race" witnessed strong competitions in a course full of barriers and obstacles over a distance of 5 km.

Children also enjoyed various competitions held for them covering a distance between 800 and 3200 metres, targeting the age group from 4 to 14 years.

