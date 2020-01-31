UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spartan World Championship 2020 Takes Place In Abu Dhabi For First Time Since Its Inception

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:45 AM

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu Dhabi for first time since its inception

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) The best obstacle course racers around the globe take on a new challenge when Spartan brings its biggest World Championship weekend to date to the Abu Dhabi on December 4-5, 2020.

For the first time in Spartan’s 10-year history, the Spartan World Championship, hosted by Abu Dhabi sports Council and powered By Rakuten, will take place outside of the US and will bring the Elite Spartan World Championship, Spartan Team World Championship and Spartan kids World Championship to the same event weekend.

The announcement was made during an exclusive media event in New York City with Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena and Spartan Women’s World Champion Nicole Mericle, who ceremoniously passed the event’s official flag to Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council in the presence of UAE Consul General Abdullah Shaheen.

"Throughout the course of its eight-year history, we’ve held the Spartan World Championship in the US, and we’re excited to bring the global event to Abu Dhabi," said De Sena. "We’re grateful for the support of Awani and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council for hosting what will prove to be an epic World Championship weekend. Abu Dhabi has everything that Spartans dream of in a World Championship: epic and difficult terrain, incredible culture, and exotic desert adventures, just outside of an ultra-modern city full of activities. There's nowhere better for our inaugural World Championship on foreign soil.

"

The crown jewel of the weekend takes place Friday, December 4, when qualified male and female elite racers descend on the remarkable desert race course outside of Abu Dhabi to compete for more than $120,000 in cash prizes. The half-marathon-distance "Spartan Beast" will feature a mix of high-speed running, leg-burning steep climbs and breathtaking scenery with more than 30 signature Spartan obstacles including the Spear Throw, Barbed Wire Crawl, and Helix and Rope Climb. With 2019 World Champions Robert Killian and Nicole Mericle hailing from the US, endurance athletes from more than 50 countries across the globe are expected to participate in an attempt to stake their claim on the $120,000 prize purse.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the Spartan World Championship will be staged in Abu Dhabi – for the first time ever outside the United States of America," said Al Awani.

"Indeed, it is a groundbreaking occasion for both Spartan and us, to take this World Championship to a new audience in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. I am aware of the success and popularity of this event over the years and as the 2020 host of this World Championship, we will do our utmost with our local organizing committee to move this championship to the next level on its success and popularity."

Awani continued: "Abu Dhabi offers the participants a unique new landscape to conquer on the beautiful desert terrains and soft sand dunes befitting a competition of this nature."

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Male Same New York United States United Arab Emirates December Women 2019 2020 Media Event From Best Race

Recent Stories

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

40 seconds ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

40 seconds ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

45 seconds ago

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Center for Genetic Research awarded b ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.