SPC Free Zone attracts more than 1,000 businesses

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone’s (SPC Free Zone) mission of creating a nurturing and supportive environment for businesses has seen it attract more than 1,000 companies since the first half of the year 2021.

These include the publishing, printing and translation sectors, commercial, administrative and legal consultants and companies operating in creative sectors. This has been accomplished by providing advanced infrastructure, diverse portfolio of services, and facilitating ease of access to regional and international markets.

Commenting on the fee zone’s success in attracting entrepreneurs and investors from a broad range of sectors, Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC Free Zone, pointed out that the emirate’s ongoing economic diversification efforts has bolstered Sharjah's status as an incubator for the creative industries and translates the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the economic and social development of the emirate.

He said, "The creative sectors, including publishing and its supply chains, are among the most promising sectors that contribute to the growth, sustainability, and competitiveness of a country’s economy. The creative economy is a key driver of future economic growth and reinforces SPC Free Zone’s position as an important incubator of future growth by attracting knowledge-based start-ups and projects."

The director noted that the exponential growth of the free zone stems from its portfolio of advanced services and state-of-the-art facilities that cater to publishers' needs to scale and grow their businesses. He pointed out that at SPC Free Zone, publishers from around the world are placed at the centre of Sharjah’s and the UAE's cultural movement which is committed to supporting the book industry and reading.

"The free zone continues its journey of supporting publishers and attracting new businesses by expanding our local, regional and international partnerships to enable our customers to reach new markets and gain increased opportunities to network and exchange expertise with their peers around the world. It is in line with our core beliefs that recognise the role of the publishing industry in raising awareness, knowledge and realising the common aspirations of nations," he added.

Salim Omar Salim reiterated that the effort to attract more creative companies to the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone aligns with the economic diversification strategies of the emirate and the UAE. Promoting the concept of a knowledge-based economy will impact several fields, including employment and education, adding that it will also provide more opportunities for entrepreneurial empowerment of the youth.

He added that the broad spectrum of facilities and solutions catering to all types of business needs offers immense growth opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs and will further enhance the free zone’s status as a unique investment hub.

The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone hosts a modern, integrated business community and offers a supportive ecosystem that offers competitive, flexible, and comprehensive packages for investors, start-ups and business owners in a wide range of sectors. The free zone’s strategic geographic location and advanced infrastructural network enable greater access to regional and global markets to fulfil the ambitious aspirations of its stakeholders.