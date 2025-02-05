SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to publishers at Cairo International Book Fair

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) is highlighting its world-class services and facilities to 1,345 publishers from 80 Arab and international countries at the 56th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF 2025), running until 6th February 2025.

The SPC Free Zone’s booth within Sharjah Book Authority’s pavilion allowed visitors, including publishers and industry professionals, to explore their comprehensive services, such as competitive licencing fees, flexible office solutions, and advanced facilities and infrastructure, positioning it as an ideal location for publishers seeking to grow their operations.

The free zone’s participation at CIBF 2025 focused on fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties between publishers and their Emirati counterparts. By connecting participants to a global network of publishers, SPC Free Zone aims to enhance collaboration, expand market opportunities, and offer innovative solutions to help businesses remain competitive in an evolving publishing landscape.

During the book fair, SPC Free Zone met with publishers at the event, highlighting its unique services and incentives, culminating in Nahdet Misr Publishing House joining the free zone. Established in 1938, the Giza-based publisher is renowned in the Arab world for playing an important role in enriching Arabic literature through high-quality translations of major international works.

Their addition aligns with SPC Free Zone’s mission to support Arab publishers and facilitate their expansion into international markets. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprehensive services, the free zone will provide Nahdet Misr with a comprehensive business environment that streamlines advanced printing and publishing processes while increasing the global accessibility of Arabic-translated works.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, said, “Publishing, like any other sector, thrives on collaboration and exchanging ideas to drive growth and development. At SPC Free Zone, we prioritise understanding the needs and challenges of publishers and investors in the creative industries, offering tailored solutions to help them achieve their goals. With its global reputation as a leading cultural hub, Sharjah has become a preferred destination for those looking to establish and expand their presence in regional and international publishing markets.”

SPC Free Zone is home to numerous Egyptian companies, and CIBF provides an opportunity to showcase the free zone’s advanced services and facilities, designed to help Egyptian and international publishers expand their reach to global audiences. The event also serves as a platform to address industry challenges and explore practical solutions, reinforcing the creative industries as a vital pillar of economic investment.