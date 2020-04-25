UrduPoint.com
SPCFZ Exempts Customers From Paying Facility Rent For Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

SPCFZ exempts customers from paying facility rent for three months

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, SPCFZ, announced comprehensive economic relief packages in light of the economic fallout of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, to support operating enterprises in ensuring their business continuity.

The COVID-19 relief plan as envisaged by SPCFZ aligns with Sharjah’s vision to ensure unhindered development of UAE’s knowledge industry and has substantially subsidised every paid service the free zone offers to its existing customers.

The three-month rental fee waiver applies to ready officeholders who occupy both furnished and unfurnished spaces. A 15 percent rental fee waiver for those who occupy open spaces at SPCFZ and a 30 percent package fee reduction has been announced for all Flexi desk and Dedicated desk customers. The SPCFZ management has also confirmed that they will not encash any post-dated customer instalment cheques from April to June, will completely waive off any penalties they may have imposed on businesses till the end of the year.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, "We deemed it necessary to look into ways to offer cost-effective options."

Stressing on the key role of such measures in enabling business continuity, Salim noted, "Our COVID-19 relief plan for our customers stems from SPCFZ’s commitment to do our best to support the consolidation and growth of the middle East’s publishing industry, under any given circumstance. The move also reflects on Sharjah’s vision to ensure the unhindered growth of the knowledge sector, and takes after the emirate’s business-friendly and pro-investor ethos."

"Given the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, we deemed it necessary to look into ways we could offer our customers cost-effective options they can consider in the current economic climate while planning the future of their enterprises," he added.

