SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Working hours in private educational institutions in Sharjah have been switched to become 4 working days, from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Announced by the Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA), the new working system will be effective from 1st January, 2022, with further details to be announced in the future.