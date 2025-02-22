SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH,22nd February, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) celebrated the success of its second strategic cycle (2022-2024) during a ceremony attended by key officials, including Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the SPEA, and Ali Al Hosani, the Director General. This event marked a moment of pride, reflecting the significant development in the private education sector within Sharjah.

Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi expressed her pride in the outcomes, highlighting the substantial improvements in the quality of private education. Performance levels increased by 80%, while international partnerships played a crucial role in enhancing educational services. Al Hashimi also extended her gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering support for education.

The celebration also included a review of the eight strategic indicators outlined by the SPEA, which are set to be achieved by the end of 2024. These indicators showed substantial progress across various areas of education.

The SPEA made notable strides in improving the quality of life for the educational community, achieving 83% of the set standards. Additionally, the performance of educational institutions increased by 80%, while 100% of the educational workforce was successfully trained to meet future demands.

Investments in private education grew by 33%, and confidence in educational services rose by 93%.

The SPEA's commitment to digital transformation was also evident, with 100% of digital services provided proactively. Furthermore, the results of international tests saw a 37% improvement, reflecting enhanced educational standards in alignment with global benchmarks.

The ceremony also honoured projects that made a significant impact on the educational community, benefiting students, teachers, and parents. The SPEA reiterated the importance of key performance indicators and expressed its commitment to achieving even greater success in the upcoming third strategic cycle.

The 2022-2024 strategy was developed through collaboration with 25 government and educational leaders, 11 educational experts, and 5 international institutions. It draws from over 25 global reports on the future of education, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and digital transformation. The strategy aimed to bridge the gap between education outcomes and labor market needs.

The strategy included 24 innovative initiatives, supported by 4 strategic enablers: governance and sustainability, data optimisation, digital transformation, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Additionally, 8 performance indicators were set with clear targets for growth, ensuring the continued development of private education in Sharjah.