SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) discussed in a meeting held on Sunday, indicators of recovery in the field of education, which paved the way for a full return to the face-to-face education system.

Dr. Muhadtha Al Hashemi, Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Authority; the authority’s leaders and all private school managers in Sharjah, attended the meeting.

The requirements included the necessity of reaching 50 percent attendance in schools before 31st October, 2021, as there would be intensive supervisory visits to schools, in addition to strengthening the role of the school’s COVID-19 team, ensuring the maintaining of safe distance among students and adhering of wearing face masks by students above seven years.

The requirements stressed the need for not exceeding the number of students in the classroom permitted before the pandemic and raising the percentage of students in buses to 100 percent, calling for parents to register in the electronic platform "Your Children are Safe", in addition to reaching 100 percent vaccination rate for school workers for the non-excluded groups.

The requirements also included encouraging parents to vaccinate their children over 12 years, fully adhere to the amended guideline that will be issued during this week and provide a medical report approved by a health authority for students with medical reasons.

The supervision teams of the authority will focus on following up on schools’ compliance with the full return procedures through supervisory visits from 10th to 31st October, 2021, where Names of non-compliant schools will be submitted to the sanctions committee.

Building on this, Dr. Muhadditha Al-Hashemi affirmed that the decision to comprehensively return to the face-to-face education system was based on many indicators that the authority developed earlier. It included the necessity of the number of students enrolled in physical education to not be less than 50 percent, the schools’ ability to deal with COVID-19 in the required manner, ensuring the vaccination rates are not less than 90 percent for all parties in the educational field, and educational institutions adhering to precautionary requirements at a rate of not less than 90 percent.

She emphasised that the Sharjah Private Education Authority, with its various cadres and administrative and technical departments, has made great efforts in the past to ensure the safe return of students and educational cadres, referring to the cooperation shown by all parties of the educational system, resulting in its success and overcoming the risks of COVID-19. She extended her appreciation to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support and unwavering follow-up. She also thanked all parties to the educational work in the Authority, and in schools and educational institutions, including students and parents.

Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Authority, called on all school principals to review the amended guideline that will be distributed to schools soon to ensure a safe return to the face-to-face education system by adhering to the preventive measures.