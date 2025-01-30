Open Menu

SPEA Honours Outstanding Schools In TIMSS 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 09:16 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has honoured 89 private schools for their outstanding results in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2023 during a ceremony held at Sharjah Education academy (SEA) on Thursday.

The event was attended by Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairman of SPEA; Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of SPEA; and representatives from teaching and administrative bodies, along with private school leaders.

TIMSS is a global initiative by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievement (IEA), assessing students' performance in mathematics and science. Sharjah’s participation in this edition marks its first as a standard emirate.

In her speech, Dr Al Hashimi praised the exceptional achievements of Sharjah's private schools, reflecting excellence at both national and international levels.

She highlighted the role of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and guiding education initiatives. She called for continued efforts to enhance educational quality, emphasising the importance of nurturing a creative generation capable of innovation and leadership.

Tuula Johanna Yrjölä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, also attended the event and commended Sharjah’s advancements in education and its strong bilateral partnerships.

The ceremony featured a presentation on Sharjah’s TIMSS 2023 results, speeches from officials, and discussions on sustaining improvements in students’ skills in mathematics, science and reading.

Dr Al Hashimi and Al Hosani concluded the ceremony by honouring distinguished schools, reaffirming SPEA’s commitment to advancing education in Sharjah in alignment with the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The TIMSS 2023 results placed Sharjah’s private schools 10th globally in mathematics and 13th in science for the eighth grade out of 72 educational systems. For the fourth grade, Sharjah ranked 28th in science and 29th in mathematics.

Many schools achieved high international rankings, with 64 exceeding or matching the international average in fourth-grade mathematics and 75 in science. In the eighth grade, 71 schools surpassed or equalled the global average in mathematics, while 70 did so in science.

The ceremony aimed to recognise top-performing schools and encourage the educational community to strive for further excellence, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance global competitiveness.

