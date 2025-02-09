SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) celebrated the winners of the second “Education Pioneers” competition, organised by EduFikra company, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of Sharjah Education academy (SEA), in the presence of senior educational officials, members of the evaluation committees, strategic partners and honourees.

The second edition saw the participation of 97 Arabic language teachers, representing 41 schools from across the UAE, while the largest participation came from the Emirate of Dubai with 17 schools, followed by the Emirate of Sharjah with 15 schools, then the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with 9 schools, where 33 teachers managed to reach the semi-final stage, reflecting the high level of competition and excellence that characterised this edition.

Taher Ahmed Al Mahrazi, Director of the Administrative Affairs Sector at SPEA, said in a speech during the ceremony that the authority is proud of the teachers who have achieved these distinguished accomplishments in the Education Pioneers Competition, noting that their continuous support for teachers and providing a stimulating educational environment reflects the Authority's commitment to developing the quality of education, stressing in this context the importance of enhancing the status of the Arabic language as an authentic and important language in the cultural identity of the UAE, expressing his admiration for the distinguished level witnessed by this session of the competition, and the pivotal role it plays in developing the educational process.