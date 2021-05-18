SPEA participates in SCRF 2021 with creative platform

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) is participating in the 13th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, under the theme "For Your Imagination", from 19th to 29th May, 2021, through a special platform that provides children with a package of activities and events aimed at stimulating their imagination and enhancing their abilities.

SPEA is organising various activities appropriate for children, including an e-magazine of games and mental activities, which provides mental, artistic and creative activities for children.

SPEA also provides sessions for educational counselling targeting parents and educators through its platform and discusses several topics such as how we build positive motivation in our children, the methods of detection of talented children and how would the family care for them, and the role of the family in virtual schooling and distance learning.

Through the platform, SPEA presents the "Drawing Challenge" event, which allows children to imagine and draw a cover for the story "My school is Most Beautiful", as well as the recital activity in the "Narrator" workshops, during which interesting stories are read to children in an interactive way that provokes their imagination, in addition to broadening their horizons to analyse the stories, characters and events.

The platform offers interactive games suitable for different age groups for children, by providing an electronic interactive games screen on the platform that also allows visitors to take memorial photos with a number of the UAE’s leaders or comic characters via the virtual photography screen.

In this regard, Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), stressed the importance of the festival and its role in enhancing children's skills and empowering their abilities, given the variety of options and the abundance of accompanying activities.

He added that the platform provided by SPEA hosts elite educational specialists, to provide educational and behavioural advice to parents, students and visitors, to develop the skills of dealing with children and providing home education.