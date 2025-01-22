SPEA Partners With IDT To Boost Private School Quality In Sharjah
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with "IDT middle East Educational Consultancy, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the private education system.
This agreement was made during their participation in the BETT 2025 exhibition held in London.
This partnership aligns with the authority's strategic vision to improve the quality of education in the emirate by conducting performance review visits to private schools using an approved inspection and evaluation framework.
Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, confirmed that the signing of this agreement underscores the authority's dedication to fostering successful partnerships with specialised institutions to achieve its strategic goals.
He stated, "Through this partnership, we aim to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence in private education and ensure a safe, high-quality learning environment that contributes to the improvement of educational outcomes in line with our aspirations.
"
He further added that collaborating with "IDT Middle East," a company with extensive experience in educational consultancy, will enhance the authority’s capacity to achieve its objectives through comprehensive field visits to assess the performance of 86 private schools in Sharjah. This effort will contribute to improving the educational process and advancing academic practices.
The agreement, which is divided into two phases, includes providing training programmes for private school staff on inspection and evaluation standards, in addition to preparing detailed performance reports and offering recommendations to improve teaching practices. The partnership also aims to equip schools with innovative frameworks that enhance the learning environment and strengthen teachers' capabilities.
Both parties emphasised the importance of ongoing coordination and collaboration to ensure the full achievement of the agreement’s objectives, with a commitment to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.
Recent Stories
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
Govt never closed doors to dialogue: Rana Ihsan Afzal
AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for generous financial support
Three drug pushers arrested with hasish, liquor
Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch Univers ..
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill 2025 introduced in NA
Over Rs 80 bln spent on worker’s welfare projects; NA told
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 20255 minutes ago
-
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council explores academic partnerships with Murdoch University50 minutes ago
-
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU1 hour ago
-
Train accident claims 11 lives, injures 6 passengers in India1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary2 hours ago
-
Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 20242 hours ago
-
E&, IBM collaborate to launch pioneering end-to-end AI governance platform2 hours ago
-
China's domestic tourism industry sees remarkable growth in 20242 hours ago
-
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 20252 hours ago