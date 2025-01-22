SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with "IDT middle East Educational Consultancy, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the private education system.

This agreement was made during their participation in the BETT 2025 exhibition held in London.

This partnership aligns with the authority's strategic vision to improve the quality of education in the emirate by conducting performance review visits to private schools using an approved inspection and evaluation framework.

Ali Ahmed Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, confirmed that the signing of this agreement underscores the authority's dedication to fostering successful partnerships with specialised institutions to achieve its strategic goals.

He stated, "Through this partnership, we aim to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence in private education and ensure a safe, high-quality learning environment that contributes to the improvement of educational outcomes in line with our aspirations.

"

He further added that collaborating with "IDT Middle East," a company with extensive experience in educational consultancy, will enhance the authority’s capacity to achieve its objectives through comprehensive field visits to assess the performance of 86 private schools in Sharjah. This effort will contribute to improving the educational process and advancing academic practices.

The agreement, which is divided into two phases, includes providing training programmes for private school staff on inspection and evaluation standards, in addition to preparing detailed performance reports and offering recommendations to improve teaching practices. The partnership also aims to equip schools with innovative frameworks that enhance the learning environment and strengthen teachers' capabilities.

Both parties emphasised the importance of ongoing coordination and collaboration to ensure the full achievement of the agreement’s objectives, with a commitment to the highest standards of quality and professionalism.