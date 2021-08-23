UrduPoint.com

SPEA Signs MoU With Educational Centre For Arabic Studies

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) The Sharjah Private education Authority (SPEA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gulf Educational Centre for Arabic Studies in Sharjah to enhance prospects for cooperation between both sides, expanding the base of effective partnership between various community institutions, and developing the teaching of the Arabic language.

The MoU was signed between Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA, and Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Gulf Educational Centre for Arabic Studies in Sharjah, in the presence of several directors, heads of departments and specialists from both sides.

Dr. Al Hashimi expressed her pride in signing the MoU, given the great benefits that will be reflected in the methods and tools of teaching Arabic in Sharjah’s private schools. The MoU will enhance the status of the Arabic language among students, as well as empower professionals on both sides by exchanging experiences and acquiring expertise, she added.

She stated that the interest in the Arabic language is an integral part of the SPEA strategy to enhance the status of the language, innovating new methods of learning and teaching for teachers and students, and continuing to develop its tools in line with the directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who always supports the Arabic language.

The MoU stipulates the necessity of cooperation in developing and implementing programmes and mechanisms that raise awareness on the importance and role of the Arabic language in promoting national belonging.

It also promotes cooperation in the implementation of research, studies and development of Arabic programmes, in addition to investing in human and material resources.

The MoU states that both sides shall conduct seminars, conferences and workshops aimed at serving the Arabic language; raise awareness on the importance of the Arabic language and its relation to identity; cooperate in publications and research on teaching methods; and consolidate means of cooperation between the various institutions and bodies.

