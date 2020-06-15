SPEA studies 3 proposals for academic year 2020-2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) The Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, organised a remote meeting with the board of Directors of Private Schools in the emirate to discuss the preparations for the next academic year 2020-2021, highlighting the importance of three proposals submitted by various schools in the emirate.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA, in the presence of several members, as well as several directors of departments and heads of departments in the Authority.

The attendees discussed the three proposals for the next academic year starting in early September. The proposals include the continuation of the distance learning system if the virus cannot be contained by then; combining direct and virtual education, during which 50 percent of the schools‘ workforce will resume work while adhering to all preventive and precautionary measures to ensure safety for all, while the third proposal states the students can return to their schools amid the implementation of controls and procedures to ensure the safety, stressing on the importance of adopting the technology and e-learning programmes within the study plans and the education strategies used in all educational institutions.

Dr. Al Hashimi lauded the distinguished efforts and wise directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which contributed to achieving significant and qualitative leaps in the education process in the emirate. She extended her appreciation to all the teachers, students, schools’ administrative staff, and all the workers in the educational sector.

Concluding her statement, Dr. Al Hashimi expressed the Authority’s keenness to provide all types of support to schools, stressing on the leadership’s efforts in supporting the educational infrastructure.

The attendees emphasised the importance of studying all the proposals, stressing on taking all the necessary steps to serve the education sector.