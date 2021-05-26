Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s support for Arab investments

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Adel Al Asoomi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, commended the UAE’s efforts to support Arab investments and achieve economic stability in the region.

Al Asoomi made this statement during his meeting with Ahmed Al Suwaidan, President of the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development at the Arab League ((AURD), which was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Deputy Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

In a statement published today, Al Asoomi expressed his appreciation for the union’s efforts to encourage joint economic Arab cooperation and generate added value, to achieve prosperity and growth in the Arab region.

Al Suwaidan lauded the role of the Arab Parliament and its significant activities, under its new presidency, to support joint Arab action, as well as its role in enhancing overall Arab cooperation and reinforcing ties with regional and international parliamentary institutions.

The Arab Parliament plays a role in reinforcing joint Arab action on all fronts, he added.