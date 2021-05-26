UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Of Arab Parliament Commends UAE’s Support For Arab Investments

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s support for Arab investments

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Adel Al Asoomi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, commended the UAE’s efforts to support Arab investments and achieve economic stability in the region.

Al Asoomi made this statement during his meeting with Ahmed Al Suwaidan, President of the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development at the Arab League ((AURD), which was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Deputy Speaker of the Arab Parliament.

In a statement published today, Al Asoomi expressed his appreciation for the union’s efforts to encourage joint economic Arab cooperation and generate added value, to achieve prosperity and growth in the Arab region.

Al Suwaidan lauded the role of the Arab Parliament and its significant activities, under its new presidency, to support joint Arab action, as well as its role in enhancing overall Arab cooperation and reinforcing ties with regional and international parliamentary institutions.

The Arab Parliament plays a role in reinforcing joint Arab action on all fronts, he added.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE All Arab

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

44 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

25 minutes ago

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech ..

25 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

26 minutes ago

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution i ..

26 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.