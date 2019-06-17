UrduPoint.com
Speaker Of Ethiopian House Of Federation Visits Wahat Al Karama

Mon 17th June 2019

Speaker of Ethiopian House of Federation Keria Ibrahim Ali yesterday visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Speaker of Ethiopian House of Federation Keria Ibrahim Ali yesterday visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon her arrival, the guest was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

The Ethiopian official attended the Guard of Honour ceremony before laying a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

She was accompanied by Azza bin Sulaiman, Member of the Federal National Council.

During the tour, she listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections of the landmark, which embodies the bravery of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by the Speaker of Ethiopian House of Federation in the visitor’s log, expressing her utmost respect and appreciation for the UAE brave martyrs.

