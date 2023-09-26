Open Menu

Speaker Of FNC, Chairman Of State Duma Review Strengthening Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2023 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) met with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, on Tuesday, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two sides, particularly in the areas of sustainable development, innovation, and parliamentary cooperation.

Ghobash and Volodin signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation between the two parliaments. The MOU covers exchange of experiences and knowledge; consultation and exchange of views on issues of mutual interest; and respect for international conventions.
Ghobash said that the MoU would help to strengthen parliamentary relations and communication between the two countries on emerging issues and changes on the international stage.

He also said that the high level of political and economic relations between the two countries has been reflected in the parliamentary relations between the FNC, the State Duma, and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

Volodin expressed his appreciation for the UAE's invitation to visit the country and said that the Russian parliament is interested in developing parliamentary relations with the UAE.

He also praised the UAE's progress in the areas of sustainable development, innovation, artificial intelligence, space, women's empowerment, and youth.

The meeting concluded with an agreement by both sides to continue working to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in all areas.

