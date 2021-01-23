UrduPoint.com
Speaker Of FNC Meets With Jury Members Of Zayed Prize For Human Fraternity

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Speaker of FNC meets with jury members of Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has emphasised that spreading tolerance, moderation, openness, acceptance of others and the values of coexistence represent the rooted principles and human values of Emiratis, which are reflected in the reality of our country and its cultural development journey.

He also noted that the UAE has succeeded today in presenting a role model for stability and tolerance in the region, given its moderation, far-sighted vision and openness to the world, as the country continues this approach based upon respecting the principles of tolerance and strengthening security and peace for all people.

Ghobash made his remarks when he received members of the jury of the Zayed prize for Human Fraternity at the headquarters of the FNC Secretariat-General in Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi the Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, FNC At the start of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed the jury members of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity and stressed the UAE's keenness to harness all its capabilities for their success in choosing the person they deem eligible for the award, with full impartiality, transparency and independence.

Ghobash noted that the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity was inspired by the Document on Human Fraternity, signed by the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, which mirrors the UAE's rooted principles based on human fraternity, tolerance and acceptance of the other.

Jury members extended thanks to Ghobash for the meeting, which focussed on joint thinking on the importance of moving forward and working together for the sake of human fraternity.

