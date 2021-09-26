UrduPoint.com

Speaker Of Iraqi Council Of Representatives Visits Wahat Al Karama In Abu Dhabi

Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, today received, Mohammed Al Halboussi, Speaker of the Council of Representatives in Iraq, at Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark, that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Al Halboussi, who is currently conducting an official visit to the country, attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 massive aluminum-clad tablets each leaning on the other, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen who protect them.

During the tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about the different sections at Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended by a word written by the Iraqi top MP in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation of the brave martyrs of the UAE.

