Speaker Of National Assembly Of South Korea Visits Wahat Al Karama

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Speaker of National Assembly of South Korea visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Park Byeong-seug visited Thursday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon his arrival, the State's guest was welcomed by Obaid Al Ghoul, Member of the Federal National Council.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE.

Park Byeong-seug also went on a tour across Wahat Al Karama and listened to a detailed explanation about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embody the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour was wrapped up by a word written by Park Byeong-seug in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

