Speaker Of Yemeni House Of Representatives Praises National Archives

Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:00 PM

Speaker of Yemeni House of Representatives praises National Archives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Sultan Saeed Al Burkani, Speaker of the Yemeni House of Representatives, praised the National Archives, NA, and its modern techniques for collecting and preserving the nation’s memories, as well as its role in documenting the relations between the UAE and Yemen.

He made this statement while visiting the NA’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where he was received by Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Al Raisi, Director-General of the NA.

Al Burkani also valued the NA’s role in preserving historic documents, photographic material and classic books while affirming the importance of documenting the present era, which is witnessing the historic joint stance between the two countries.

The visit of Al Burkani and his delegation included a tour, accompanied by Dr. Al Raisi, around the NA’s departments and key facilities, where they listened to a description of the collection of the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Hall.

Dr. Al Raisi highlighted the NA’s role in documenting the relations between the UAE and Yemen since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who created a unique relationship with the Yemeni people that immortalised his memory in Yemen, most notably by ordering the construction of the Marib Dam.

He then explained the NA’s strategies to Al Burkani, and highlighted the NA’s hosting of the International Council of Archives, ICA, Congress in 2020 in Abu Dhabi, which is the world’s largest gathering of archivers.

He also presented the website of the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive, AGDA, which was recently launched to store hundreds of thousands of scanned images of historic documents in Arabic and English, as well as historic photos and other types of media, covering two centuries of the history of the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, member states.

