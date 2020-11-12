Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Senate commends UAE’s humanitarian, development role

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Dr. Ali Abdel Aal, Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, has commended the UAE’s international humanitarian and development role, as well as the outstanding role of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in disseminating the values of peace.

Dr. Abdel Aal made this statement today while receiving Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, who praised the support provided by Egypt, under the leadership of the President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, for the efforts to promote peace.

The council now has members from over 75 countries and offices in all continents, he added while explaining its work, which includes cooperating with many international organisations in promoting tolerance and peace.

Under the framework of combatting the coronavirus pandemic, Al Jarwan said that the council formed an international committee to provide aid to various countries, and has cooperated with several international organisations in implementing strategic projects.

Peace and tolerance have become necessary around the world, he stressed, noting that the council aims to promote these noble values.

At the end of the meeting, Al Jarwan presented several publications about the council, which include its organisational structure and its work during the coronavirus crisis.

Al Jarwan was also received today by Counselor Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Speaker of the Egyptian Senate, who welcomed him and expressed his happiness at this visit, which reflects the deep relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace expressed his desire to cooperate with the Egyptian Senate in promoting tolerance and peace in the region and the rest of the world.