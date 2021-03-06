Speakers to address participants in MBZMFG’s virtual sessions to set scenarios for UAE in next 50 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2021) The third edition of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG) is set to take place on March 14, 2021, with high-profile government officials, youth, decision makers, leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, this year’s Majlis takes place under the theme ‘Thriving in the Next Normal’. It seeks to establish communication with youth to expand their knowledge and expertise and empower them to play a part in shaping the future.

Organised by the education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, the 2021 Majlis welcomes 36 speakers and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will deliver a special message to youth as a closing keynote of the event.

All in all, the virtual sessions of the event will feature 12 Federal government ministers, 6 high-ranking federal and local government officials, and numerous international experts in various disciplines related to the main topics of the Majlis.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, said: "The objectives of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations are in line with the directives of our wise leadership and its commitment to communicating with young people to understand their needs and explore ways to benefit from their ideas, energy, and creativity to protect the progress the UAE has made over the past 50 years, and to move forward towards fulfilling its aspirations for the next 50 years."

"The great turnout from leaders, officials, and decision makers in this year’s edition of the Majlis demonstrates the great repute and status the platform now has," Al Nuaimi added. "The Majlis is a prominent platform bringing decision makers together with youth – the leaders of the future – in an interactive environment that encourages the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices. This allows young participants to understand the challenges of our time and to come forward with suggestions and proposals for sustainable solutions that help meet the UAE’s future aspirations."

For her part, Alanood Al Kaabi, Education Programs Manager at the Crown Prince Court in Abu Dhabi, said: "The Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations is an ideal platform to meet high-ranking leaders, decision makers, government officials, and international experts. It allows young participants to explore the most pressing challenges facing key sectors, all while developing their skills and creativity to come up with future solutions and play their part in ensuring the UAE’s progress and development, and building a better future for generations to come."

Meanwhile, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO at ADNOC, is taking part in a session that will feature a message from Mr. Ashish Koshy, Chief Executive Officer at G42 Healthcare. For his part, Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education will lead a session titled New Ways of Learning along with Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, Chief Executive Officer at Hub 71.

The session will also feature both Wendy Kopp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Teach For All and Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn EMEA Emerging Markets, middle East and Africa.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, will speak at a session titled Digital Worlds and Creativity Superheroes, which also features Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture. The session will be chaired by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor in Chief of The National. It will also feature messages from Hussein Freijeh, General Manager for MENA at Snap Inc., and Eddy Maroun, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Anghami.

For her part, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister for Community Development, joins Mariam Almheiri, Minister of State for food and Water Security, in a session titled Greener, Smarter, Stronger and moderated by Ali Alshimmari, National Expert Program Participant and Offshore Construction Manager at National Petroleum Construction Company.

Features in the segment include Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer at Masdar, along with Hamed El Hamed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gracia Farms.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will speak at a session titled Doubling the Economy in the Next 10 Years, while a Jubilee Lab highlights video will featrure Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs. Delivering two addresses at the conclusion of the Majlis will be Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

Moreover, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, will speak at a session titled Frontier Industries. The session will also feature Mohamed Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Sana Mohammad Suhail, Head of the Transition Office at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and Professor Dr. Eric Xing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

This year’s Majlis includes a session titled Opportunities in the Next 50 Years where Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer at Mubadala, explores the most prominent opportunities youth can benefit from in the 50 years to come.

Also on the agenda is another conversation titled Learning to Rethink, featuring Dr. Adam Grant, Organizational Psychologist at The Wharton school of business and Bestselling Author, with Becky Anderson, Managing Editor at CNN Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Laurie R. Santos, Professor of Psychology and Head of Silliman College at Yale University, is taking part in a session titled Mental Health: Coping with Change, which includes a short message from Khawla Hammad, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Takalam Online Counseling.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis Virtual Forum also includes a musical performance thanks to Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Production, titled Hekayat: Symphonic Tales performed by Composer and Conductor Ihab Darwish.