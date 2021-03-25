Special Olympics coaches receive first aid training for people with intellectual disabilities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The National Ambulance and Special Olympics in the UAE have launched a community initiative to teach Special Olympics coaches and teachers how to provide first aid training to People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

The ‘Train Safely’ initiative will enable educators with vital first aid training and life-saving knowledge and skills that will help them deal with potential medical emergencies and sports injuries while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols in sports centres, academies, and Unified Champion Schools across the UAE, according to a press release issued by National Ambulance on Thursday.

The initiative is part of National Ambulance’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme and continues the ongoing collaboration between the two parties, which was officially formed in 2019.

The initiative was launched under the patronage of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chair of the Special Olympics UAE and in the presence of Ahmed Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance; and Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Special Olympics UAE.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, CEO of National Ambulance, said, "The Train Safely initiative reflects the importance of the continued partnership between National Ambulance and Special Olympics UAE, which has resulted in a number of joint successes and accomplishments.

Emanating from our wise Leadership’s support towards People of Determination, we will continue to invest in efforts that ensure the sustainability of their inclusion, empowerment, and the provision of a safe environment in society to help them achieve their goals."

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said, "Through this initiative, we help empower our coaches at Special Olympics UAE with updated health and safety knowledge and skills to support our ability to provide vital care to People of Determination with intellectual disabilities. Our joint effort and coordination will allow us to achieve the highest levels of quality care and safety for our athletes during competitions and events that they will participate in."

‘Train Safely’ initiative will be delivered by National Ambulance’s team of qualified experts through an internationally accredited training curriculum covering basics of first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and automated external defibrillator (AED).

The strategic partnership between Special Olympics UAE and National Ambulance was formed in 2019 and under its umbrella, more than 667 participants attended interactive trainings and innovative virtual educational sessions covering a variety of health and safety topics, including awareness on COVID-19 and administering first aid during the pandemic, said the press release.