Special Olympics Luxembourg receive bags manufactured by people of determination

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 5th August 2019 (WAM) - Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has completed the first requests to manufacture 120 "Bee Bags". The organization’s Design Studio employees, all of whom are people of determination, fulfilled this request, producing each item as requested.

The request was received from Special Olympics Luxembourg, who specifically required the incorporation of the Special Olympics Luxembourg logo in the bag design. The bag also proudly bears the "Bee" branding, identifying products manufactured by people of determination in the UAE. The order was completed within 4 weeks, after which the final products were exported to Special Olympics branch of Luxembourg.

This initiative comes after the success of the production of the Special Olympics bag of the UAE, where Zayed Higher Organization’s Design Studio employees of determination produced 12,500 bags. The bags produced were to all teams participating in the World Special Olympics event, hosted in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

A focal point of this project for Zayed Higher Organization was the implementation of the national policy to empower people of determination through vocational rehabilitation and employment. Under this policy pillar, the Zayed Higher Organization Vocational Training Department enables people of determination to seek and attain employment through vocational skills training and the manufacturing of distinct, high-quality handmade products.

The "Bee Bag" was one such product of distinction, produced in line with the specific skill sets of the people of determination employed by the organization. The bag was marketed as a commercial product, operating under demand-based production and within limited specifications to ensure the quality of the final product.

Vocational rehabilitation and employment Marc Feltgen, National Director Special Olympics Luxembourg said: "We are very pleased to be working with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi, UAE. This international collaboration shows that the Special Olympics World Games have sustainably contributed to the inclusive employment approach in the UAE and improved the employment situation of people with disabilities.

"On one hand, the work in the production of the bags showcases the unlimited potential of the participants of ZHO and should be made more well-known, in order to showcase the great efforts of the UAE in social inclusion.

On the other hand, private sector employers should be made aware of the opportunities and perspectives associated with the employment of people with disabilities. As part of the European Special Olympics Conference Luxembourg, we will pass on the bags produced by ZHO to the conference participants as a beacon of international cooperation," he added.

Abdullah A. Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination said that the organization, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors is continually striving toward excellence, through extensive programs and initiatives aimed toward the provision of high-quality, specialized services for people of determination. The organization’s services adhere strictly to international best practices with the Primary aims of facilitation and inclusion toward community engagement and participation at various social, educational, economic and cultural levels.

Abdulla Al Humaidan expressed his great pride in the achievement of the people of determination working in the Zayed Higher Organization sewing workshops, partnered with Al Masoud Tailoring.

"What we see today the result of confidence, not only in our product, but in the unique and outstanding capabilities of our organization’s people of determination. This project has been an extremely proud achievement for all those involved including our dedicated staff, our trusted strategic partner and every family who has given their unfaltering support to their very determined family members throughout the groundbreaking "Bee Bag" projects".

He emphasized the importance of both public and private sector support when it comes to the inclusion of people of determination in the UAE. workforce. Cooperation with forward-thinking entities means that people of determination can attain a productive and more independent lifestyle across this great nation as part of the UAE’s thriving economy and ever-expanding social sphere.

Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination welcome the requests of all government and private entities, on both local and international levels for bags produced by people of determination, identifying such initiatives as central to the promotion of community integration and empowerment of people of determination.