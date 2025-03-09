- Home
Special Olympics UAE Athlete Mina Al Mazrouei Raises Special Olympics Flag At Opening Ceremony Of Turin 2025 Games
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2025) Mina Al Mazrouei, a Special Olympics UAE athlete, raised the Special Olympics flag during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games – Turin 2025, which kicked off yesterday evening in Italy. This participation serves as a reaffirmation of the significant progress made by Special Olympics UAE in using sports to integrate people of determination into society.
Furthermore, the selection of an athlete from Special Olympics UAE, from among 1,500 athletes and unified partners from 102 countries, highlights the international recognition of the UAE’s unwavering support for people of determination and its continuous efforts to provide them with opportunities for active participation in global sports events.
Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE and Head of the UAE Delegation to Turin 2025, said: "Since the Abu Dhabi 2019 Games, we have witnessed a new era of empowerment and excellence for people of determination in the field of sports. We have focused on investing in the strategy of supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental challenges, as adopted by our leadership. Today, we are all proud as we see our athlete Mina Al Mazrouei representing her country in the best possible way.
This achievement reflects the hard work and specialist training programs that the athletes have benefited from."
Al Hashemi added: "Mina Al Mazrouei’s participation in the opening ceremony represents a moment of pride and honor for all Emiratis. It reflects the global recognition of the UAE's deep commitment to supporting and empowering people of determination. I wish Team UAE best of luck and success in all competitions. We are confident that they will continue to inspire the world, as they always have."
The Special Olympics UAE delegation to the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 includes 30 members, including 11 athletes with determination. This delegation stands out for competing in the largest number of sports compared to other delegations from the MENA region. Special Olympics UAE athletes are set to compete in six sports: snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, alpine skiing, short track speed skating, and snowboarding. In support of their participation, Mubadala has been announced as the official sponsor of the delegation, with Majid Al Futtaim as an official partner, alongside collaboration with the UAE Winter Sports Federation as a supporting partner.
