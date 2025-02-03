Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) Special Olympics UAE, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), launched an innovative training programme to enhance the skills of athletes in table tennis.

Kicking off at Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, the programme brings together 120 athletes with intellectual and developmental challenges and 30 coaches from clubs across the UAE from 2nd to 6th February.

The programme aims to elevate the technical abilities of People of Determination in table tennis and open new pathways for the sport within the community.

The launch event welcomed representatives from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Sports Council, and Al Thiqah Club for Disabled, along with a specialised Japanese delegation overseeing the programme.

The delegation includes experienced table tennis coaches and technical experts led by Maruko Hirano, a renowned coach from the Hirano Table Tennis Center in Japan.

With a decade of experience coaching inclusive table tennis programmes, Hirano has worked extensively with students of all abilities and currently leads a centre in Japan that welcomes over 100 athletes of diverse backgrounds, including People of Determination, promoting social inclusion through sports.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, emphasised the significance of the programme, stating, “Table tennis is a sport that allows People of Determination to express themselves, develop essential physical and mental skills, and compete. Through this programme, we aim to enhance the capabilities of our athletes and create new opportunities within Special Olympics UAE’s sports community. We are excited to witness their progress and are grateful to JICE and the expert coaches for sharing their knowledge with our athletes and trainers across the UAE.”

This collaboration is part of a long-standing partnership between Special Olympics UAE and JICE, which has resulted in several successful programmes. Notably, in January 2023, JICE hosted the Special Olympics UAE’s Women’s Unified Football Team for a training camp in Japan, preparing them for the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.