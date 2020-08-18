Special Olympics UAE launches the 'Steps Unified Challenge'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) Special Olympics UAE launched the Steps Unified Challenge from Wednesday, 19th August, until Saturday, 29th August.

The Special Olympics UAE calls on members of the public to join the initiative by running or walking to help achieve the goal of 52 million steps in 10 days.

Launched in partnership with Special Olympics middle East and North Africa Region, the challenge is primarily about supporting athletes of determination in the UAE.

For 52 years Special Olympics has been supporting children and adults with intellectual disabilities, to celebrate a global movement that has been changing lives and attitudes since 1968 and urges all to work together as a unified community to reach a goal of 52 million steps over the course of 10 days.

By reaching 52 million steps, Special Olympics UAE will be giving 100 POD’s clubs /centres training and sports equipment. This also includes 100 home training kits for Special Olympic UAE Athletes.

Participants from the UAE and abroad can register in both English and Arabic respectively through https://www.inphota.com/en/event/step-unified/ and https://www.inphota.com/ar/event/step-unified/ .