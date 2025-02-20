- Home
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform Sign MoU To Advance Mental Health Support For People Of Determination
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Special Olympics UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sakina, a mental health platform launched by PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the middle East.
The partnership aims to provide comprehensive mental health support to Special Olympics UAE athletes, ensuring they receive tailored psychological care and promoting greater awareness of the importance of mental well-being within the community.
As part of the collaboration, Special Olympics UAE will provide training to Sakina's medical and administrative staff to equip them with the skills needed to support the specific needs of people of determination with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as part of the Unified Healthcare Providers training program.
Special Olympics UAE athletes will also receive annual mental health check-ups, with referrals to Sakina clinics provided when necessary.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Member of the board of Trustees of Special Olympics UAE, said, "Special Olympics UAE is committed to working with leading healthcare providers across the country to enhance the services and programmes available to our athletes. This partnership with Sakina offers a crucial opportunity to provide specialised mental health support, ensuring that athletes of determination receive the care they need in all aspects of their lives.
"
He added, "This collaboration aligns with our leadership's vision of providing integrated and comprehensive care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them to integrate more effectively into society by strengthening their mental well-being. By providing Sakina's doctors and staff with training, they will be able to deliver the highest level of care, ensuring our athletes’ unique needs are met."
Through this collaboration, Sakina will also support Special Olympics UAE's Strong Minds programme, by engaging its doctors in preventive mental health care for athletes.
Additionally, Sakina will help lead a mental health awareness campaign, delivering lectures and psychological support sessions for people of determination, their families, and caregivers.
The partnership will also include the launch of a psychological education programme featuring workshops, sessions, and support groups for key community stakeholders.
Dr. Zain Ali Al Yafei, CEO of Sakina, emphasised the significance of the partnership and said, "By signing this MoU with Special Olympics UAE, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing mental health care for all, ensuring equal opportunities and sustainable positive impact through an integrated approach."
