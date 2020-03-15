Specialised trade credit sector employees participate in ‘LEAD programme’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, the UAE’s Federal export credit company, has begun training its employees under the 'LEAD programme' through its partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid school for Government, MBRSG.

LEAD is a leadership model that is based on key pillars: Leadership, Excellence, Achievement and Development. The model not only seeks to provide leadership training, but also nurtures its workforce.

Speaking about this new initiative, Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said, "It is the vision of our wise leaders to establish a platform that aims to strengthen the competencies and leadership capabilities of the national talent. To support their efforts in shaping the country’s future, ECI has designed the LEAD programme to develop potential individuals who will not only assist in achieving the UAE’s vision, but also provide support in achieving the economic goals of the country."

The LEAD programme offers immersive training on various behavioural traits, cognitive abilities, and occupational interests that enables the individual to discover his or her potential to become a leader.

Discussing the key takeaways of this programme, Safiya Al Matrooshi, Director of Human Capital of ECI, said, "This programme marks the development of today’s leaders by preparing them for tomorrow’s challenges, and by strengthening their competencies, which will help support the progress of the company’s strategies and goals."

The programme also reflects our Emiratisation goals, Al Matrooshi added, noting that 63 percent of ECI's workforce comprises UAE nationals.

"This programme helps build synergy between the employees and encourages individual and organisational communication and relationships that will set the company on the path to excellence," he added.

Last year, ECI partnered with MBRSG to develop and nurture its workforce by working closely on five areas of focus, including executive protocols education, recruitment, events facilitation, certification and curriculum development, and internships.