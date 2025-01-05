Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 2025

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) The curtains fell yesterday on the Liwa International Festival 2025, the ultimate winter destination and one of the most prominent sporting events in the region.

The festival featured fierce competitions and remarkable participation from elite racers in the dune-climbing challenges at Tel Moreeb.

The event concluded with a large crowd of spectators and distinguished figures in an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and determination, reflecting the competitive spirit displayed by participants over the 23-day event that began on December 13 and lasted until January 4.

The final rounds of the festival brought great excitement and intense competition across various categories. The results were as follows:

1st Place: Emirati Youssef Mohammed Al Ali, clocking 6.915 seconds.

2nd Place: Saudi Meshari Mohammed Al Khalidi, clocking 6.946 seconds.

3rd Place: Omani Hassan Mohammed Boushanib, clocking 7.520 seconds.

1st Place: Syrian Abdullah Ismail Mohammed, clocking 6.522 seconds.

2nd Place: Emirati Muzahim Mohammed Al Kaabi, clocking 7.070 seconds.

3rd Place: Emirati Faisal Hassan Al Balushi, clocking 7.194 seconds.

1st Place: Emirati Jassim Mohammed Al Ali, clocking 6.843 seconds.

2nd Place: Syrian Mohammed Amin Ismail, clocking 7.019 seconds.

3rd Place: Emirati Hamad Mohammed Al Ahbabi, clocking 7.218 seconds.

1st Place: Saudi Mehdi Mohammed Al Saloom, clocking 5.243 seconds.

2nd Place: Saudi Khalif Abdulrahman Al Khalif, clocking 6.275 seconds.

3rd Place: Saudi Mohammed Saeed Al Hamdan, clocking 6.443 seconds.

1st Place: Emirati Essa Abdullah Musharrek, clocking 7.

638 seconds.

2nd Place: Emirati Khalid Abdullah Rashid, clocking 7.953 seconds.

3rd Place: Saudi Hashem Adel Al Masaed, clocking 7.998 seconds.

The Saud Al Tel category witnessed fierce competition, attracting significant attention from the audience. The event stood out for its intense challenges among participants, showcasing a high level of preparation and competitiveness.

The festival concluded with an awards ceremony honoring the winners, attended by Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Liwa Sports Club, Mohammed Al Mashghouni, Vice Chairman, Hamdan Al Mazrouei, General Manager, and Saud Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Financial and Administrative Director.

Commenting on the event's success, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi expressed pride in the achievements of this year’s festival, saying, "This year’s competitions were exceptional, showcasing the spirit of challenge and determination among the participants. The Saud Al Tel category, in particular, demonstrated fierce competition and outstanding performances. This success reflects the passion of the participants for motorsports, further enhancing the festival’s position as a platform that combines sports, culture, and heritage."

He added, “We extend our gratitude to all the partners and sponsors who contributed to the success of this outstanding event, and we look forward to achieving even greater accomplishments in the years to come.”

The festival wrapped up with an emphasis on promoting heritage sports that bridge tradition and modernity, reaffirming the Liwa International Festival’s status as a highlight in the region’s sporting and cultural Calendar.