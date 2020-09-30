UrduPoint.com
Spending On 6 CPI Sectors Increases In August: FCSA

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Spending on six sectors listed in the General Consumer Price Index, CPI, which aims to track consumer price movements in the UAE, witnessed a surge in August 2020 compared to July 2020, according to recent statistics issued by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA.

During the same reporting period, spending on six other sectors included in the index decreased.

This consumer behaviour led the CPI to close the month at 106.50 points compared to 106.64 points in July. On an annual basis, CPI deflation is around 2.59 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

The sectors that witnessed a surge due to increased annual spending included food and beverage, clothing and footwear, tobacco, education, restaurants and hotels and other miscellaneous goods and services.

Other sectors recorded a decline, such as housing, water, electricity and gas, home appliances, healthcare services, transport, telecommunications, recreational and culture.

In Dubai, the CPI declined by 0.32 percent in relation to other emirates in August compared to July, followed by Abu Dhabi, which recorded a 0.21 percent decline.

In August, the CPI in Umm Al Qaiwain increased by 0.32 percent compared to July 2019, while Sharjah recorded an increase of 0.19 percent, Ras Al Khaimah of 0.16 percent, Fujairah of 0.03 percent, and Ajman of 0.02 percent.

