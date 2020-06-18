UrduPoint.com
Spokesperson Of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID-19 Cases Reported In Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:15 PM

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID-19 cases reported in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) Assistant Minister of Health and Spokesperson of the Health Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said today that 4,757 new confirmed cases of Novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, have been reported in the Kingdom, bringing the total number to 145,991 cases, including 50,937 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

Of these, there are 1,877 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

Dr. Al-Abdulaali also said that as many as 2,253 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 93,915, adding that 48 new deaths have been reported; bringing the total deaths to 1139.

