Sports Excellence Model To Honour Dubai Athletes, Clubs And Football Companies For Their Performance In Last Two Seasons

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sports Excellence Model to honour Dubai athletes, clubs and football companies for their performance in last two seasons

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Sports Council announced the launch of the 8th Dubai Sports Excellence Model, which will honour Dubai athletes, clubs and football companies for their excellence in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

Organised under the slogan, "Unlimited Ambitions", the Dubai Sports Excellence will honour 10 winners in the Individual Excellence Category and six in the Institutional Excellence Category.

The awards are part of the Dubai Sports Council’s continuous efforts to honour individuals and sports entities in Dubai clubs and football companies for their excellence in the sports sector and their contribution towards raising the overall standard of the industry.

The 10 awards in the Individual Excellence Category are Best Football Player, Best Emerging Football Player, Best Player Male – Individual Sports, Best Player Female – Individual Sports, Best Emerging Player – Individual Sports, Best Player Male – Team Sports, Best Player Female - Team Sports, Best Male Player in the People of Determination Category – Individual Sports, Best Female Player in the People of Determination Category – Individual Sports, and Best Player in the People of Determination Category – Team Sports.

In the Institutional Excellence Category, the winners will be announced in six different categories: Best Football Company/Academy in Nurturing Talent, Best Sports Club/Football Company in Corporate Efficiency, Best Sports Club/Football Company in Innovation, Excellence in Sports Clubs, Excellence in Football Companies and the Best Fans.

The Best Fans Award will be awarded to the football company with the highest score in the following criteria: institutional competence, sportsmanship, sports facilities, community activities, and the number of people attending matches as per the calculations of the UAE Pro League Committee.

Alongside these categories, the Dubai Sports Excellence Model will also honour the "Sports Pioneers" of Dubai, individuals who have played a leading role in the sports sector of Dubai and strengthened its foundations.

The Dubai Sports Excellence Model has been designed with the Dubai Plan 2021 in mind and seeks to implement the Government’s strategic directions to support and develop the sports sector in Dubai and help it reach international standards.

