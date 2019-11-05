UrduPoint.com
Sports Medicine Summit 2019 To Explore Latest Trends In Sports Injury Treatments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Sports Medicine Summit 2019 to explore latest trends in sports injury treatments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) Healthpoint Hospital, in collaboration with Premier League 2018/2019 Champions Manchester City Football Club, will organise the Sports Medicine Summit on 15th November 2019 in Abu Dhabi.

The summit brings together internationally and regionally renowned sports physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, sports physiotherapists, sports technologies and experts for an interdisciplinary conference on the latest approaches in sports injury treatments and rehabilitation for both the professional and the amateur athlete.

According to the organisers, the summit provides the opportunity for participants to hear from physicians, clinicians and physiotherapists from all over the world about international best practice – all under one roof, to network with the experts, and share opinions and knowledge in the field of sports medicine.

