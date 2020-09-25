Sports message of love between people, communities: Mugheer Al Khaili

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2020) Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, said that the UAE's hosting of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Cricket League is a significant step in further promoting relations between the two countries.

He said that sport is a global language and a message of love and communication between global societies and that's why the UAE hosts this event in particular after the postponement of sporting events in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The UAE is able to manage and overcome the current health crisis, and is forging ahead with steady health and safety precautionary measures," he added.

"The sports sector plays a fundamental role in regulating the clubs and sports institutions established by various communities living in the country, and the Department of Community Development is looking forward to building a tolerant community that embraces all cultures.

"All sports are welcome in Abu Dhabi, with the objective of creating a healthy, proactive and responsible community and instilling a culture of physical wellness. Indians in the UAE constitute the largest part of the population of the country, and cricket is the most popular sport among them," he noted.