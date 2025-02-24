Sports Minister attends UAE School Games Football

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) DUBAI, 24th February, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, attended the football competition of the second edition of the UAE School Games, where he witnessed the strong competitive spirit of the participating student teams representing schools from various emirates across the country.

The championship aligns with the UAE’s national efforts to enhance school sports, identify young talents, and achieve the country's sports ambitions.

The event is conducted by the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, the UAE National Olympic Committee, and various other sports federations and educational entities.

It underscores a unified effort and collaboration to develop school sports and ensure the championship’s success.

Expressing his appreciation for the exceptional talents showcased at the event, Dr.

Al Falasi highlighted the pivotal role of the championship in identifying and nurturing young sports talents. He said: “Schools are the key incubators of national sports talents and the foundation for developing Olympic champions who can win titles and championships while raising the national flag at major global sports events."

Dr.

Al Falasi added: “The UAE School Games is a crucial platform for realising the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031. Through this event, we aim to increase the number of professional Emirati athletes and cultivate a new generation of highly skilled and competitive Olympic champions.

Additionally, the championship fosters an inclusive sports environment that supports all students and promotes physical activity within society. It also aligns with the goals of the ‘Year of Community,’ in accordance with the directives of our wise leadership to develop a healthy and active society, capable of achieving remarkable accomplishments.

”

Furthermore, Dr.

Al Falasi highlighted the ongoing success of the championship, driven by strong student engagement across various sports and active collaborations in both the sports and education sectors. He remarked, “This championship represents a major advancement in enhancing the UAE’s sports sector by cultivating a comprehensive ecosystem that identifies, nurtures, and empowers athletic talents.

We aim to develop a supportive environment for young athletes, enabling them to thrive both academically and athletically, equipping them with the skills and opportunities necessary to compete on global stages, including the Olympics, continental championships, and international tournaments.

The championship has already witnessed strong participation from both male and female students across seven sports: jiu-jitsu, laser shooting, judo, athletics, badminton, archery, and football.

The second phase will begin in the coming weeks, featuring competitions in five additional sports, including swimming, fencing, taekwondo, table tennis, and chess. Winners from this phase will move on to the finals, scheduled for May 2025.

Football competitions are currently taking place at the UAE Football Association stadiums in Al Khawaneej, Dubai, fostering an atmosphere of high-level competition.

Guided by experienced officials and coaches, school teams from across the country are showcasing their talent and determination, reinforcing the championship’s role in strengthening the UAE’s Olympic movement.

This event results from a strategic collaboration between the nation’s sports and educational institutions, playing a crucial role in integrating sports into the academic framework and promoting a culture of excellence in school athletics.

